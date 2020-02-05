AllCavs
Suns Said To Be 'Fielding Calls' On Small Forward Oubre Jr.

Sam Amico

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly fielding calls about small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Oubre, 24, is averaging 18.5 points and 6.7 rebounds and has been a good fit as part of the Suns' rebuild.

So it's no surprise that opposing teams may be interested, as Oubre is having a career season.

"'Fielding calls' means to me that they are gauging interest in Oubre in the hope that maybe he can be used to lure in that big fish, or potentially (but less likely), used to replenish assets," wrote Brendon Kleen of SB Nation.

The Suns reportedly have expressed interest in Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard, but it is not known how far those talks have advanced.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.

