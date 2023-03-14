The Cavs Will Be Down Multiple Starters Against The Hornets

Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell have both been ruled OUT against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to wrap up back-to-back games with the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. The Cavs took the first game of this mini-series on Sunday with a come-from-behind victory which was possible thanks to a strong fourth quarter from the wine and gold.

The starting lineup in game two is going to look much different than what it did in game one though.

Jarrett Allen - OUT

The Cavs will be without their big man in the middle as Jarrett Allen will be OUT and miss his second consecutive game with a right eye contusion. He suffered this injury on Friday night against the Miami Heat.

The organization is reportedly optimistic about how the injury has looked and tests confirmed that Allen did not sustain any structural damage.

Still, JA needs time for the injury to fully heal before making his return to the floor.

Donovan Mitchell - OUT

A new name that has been added to the list of players who have been ruled OUT against the Hornets is Donovan Mitchell. He will miss the game as a part of "finger-sprain injury management."

Mitchell originally sustained the injury on March 4 in the Cavs' win over the Detroit Pistons and it's been nagging him ever since.

Spida contributed 23 points for the Cavs on Sunday and his scoring and playmaking ability will be missed.

It's never a great thing to be missing two of your starters, but the Cavs should still be able to beat the Hornets who own the second worse record in the Eastern Conference.

