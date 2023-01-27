The Cavs Will Be Slightly Undermanned Against The Rockets

Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love have been ruled out against the Rockets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to play game two of their three-game road trip. Next up is the Houston Rockets in the state of Texas. However, Cleveland will be without two players in this game.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been ruled OUT against the Rockets with a groin injury.

He sat out three consecutive games a week ago but returned to the lineup against his hometown Knicks. However, at the end of that game, Mitchell went up for the last-second shot and fell awkwardly re-aggravating the injury.

Kevin Love

Kevin Love has also been ruled OUT for Thursday night's game due to back spasms.

Love may not get as many minutes as Mitchell does but he is still a vital member of Cleveland's bench. The Cavs will need to find someone that will make up for the scoring and three-point offense.

