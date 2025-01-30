Cavs Insider

This Cavaliers Core Identified As 'Most Likely' Players To Be Traded

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a few trade candidates if they wish to get under the luxury tax.

Tommy Wild

Nov 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Georges Niang (20) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers must make a move before the trade deadline closes. There has been much discourse about the Wine and Gold's mindset over the next few weeks.

If Cleveland's front office does make a move, it could involve them giving up a key rotational piece. However, this doesn't mean the Wine and Gold would get a player of a similar caliber in return.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report identified each team's three "most likely" players who could be traded before the deadline. For the Cavaliers, he named Tristan Thompson, Isaac Okoro, and Georges Niang as Cleveland's key trade candidates.

The motive for trading these players, according to Favale, wouldn't be in a deal to necessarily make the immediate roster better. Instead, moving Thompson, Okoro, or Niang for a cheaper contract would get the Cavaliers out of the luxury tax for this season.

Tristan Thompson (13) defends a player driving to the basket
Dec 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"At just under $2 million into the tax, with a core that's only getting more expensive, the Cavaliers are near-locks to sidestep it. Moving Thompson's minimum contract alone gets the job done, hence why he's atop the board," wrote Favale.

"Granted, Cleveland is good enough to be more aggressive if it pleases. That approach shifts focus to Okoro, Niang and Caris LeVert's expiring contract."

The payroll is something the Cavaliers can address over the summer. As for where the roster stands now, they've proven that they're true championship contenders.

The only moves the front office should be making right now are adding to the roster, not subtracting from it for financial implications.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News