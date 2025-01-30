This Cavaliers Core Identified As 'Most Likely' Players To Be Traded
The Cleveland Cavaliers must make a move before the trade deadline closes. There has been much discourse about the Wine and Gold's mindset over the next few weeks.
If Cleveland's front office does make a move, it could involve them giving up a key rotational piece. However, this doesn't mean the Wine and Gold would get a player of a similar caliber in return.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report identified each team's three "most likely" players who could be traded before the deadline. For the Cavaliers, he named Tristan Thompson, Isaac Okoro, and Georges Niang as Cleveland's key trade candidates.
The motive for trading these players, according to Favale, wouldn't be in a deal to necessarily make the immediate roster better. Instead, moving Thompson, Okoro, or Niang for a cheaper contract would get the Cavaliers out of the luxury tax for this season.
"At just under $2 million into the tax, with a core that's only getting more expensive, the Cavaliers are near-locks to sidestep it. Moving Thompson's minimum contract alone gets the job done, hence why he's atop the board," wrote Favale.
"Granted, Cleveland is good enough to be more aggressive if it pleases. That approach shifts focus to Okoro, Niang and Caris LeVert's expiring contract."
The payroll is something the Cavaliers can address over the summer. As for where the roster stands now, they've proven that they're true championship contenders.
The only moves the front office should be making right now are adding to the roster, not subtracting from it for financial implications.