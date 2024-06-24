This Connection Could Influence Cavaliers Coaching Search, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ coaching search took a turn late last week with reports that Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson was “gaining steam” to become the next head coach of the Wine and Gold. This came as a shock to some as New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego was viewed as the front-runner just a week ago.
An old connection between the Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert and future Hall of Fame Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo may be the reason for this change in narrative, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
“Potentially boosting Atkinson’s chances: Legendary Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is said to be an Atkinson fan,” Stein wrote on his 'The Stein Line' Substack. “Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, of course, is a well-known Izzo fan who graduated from Michigan State and is said to have resumed significant involvement in team affairs compared to recent years.”
There was chatter after the Cavaliers dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff that Gilbert may have an influence on who becomes the next head coach so seeing this potential impact come to fruition is not completely unexpected.
It’s also important to note that Atkinson has other connections to the Cavs such as Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen who he coached when they were all with the Brooklyn Nets a few years back.
While momentum may be building for Atkinson to be chosen for the position, Stein also reports that Borrego and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori are also still in contention as Cleveland’s front office continues to mull over arguably the biggest decision of the offseason.