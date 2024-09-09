This Identified As Cavaliers' Biggest Question For Upcoming Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers should be another top-four team in the Eastern Conference next season. However, the roster is far from perfect, and there are still some unknowns about the team.
CBS Sports identified each team's biggest question heading into the season, and for the Cavaliers, they believe the biggest question is, "How do you keep Donovan Mitchell happy?"
Here's what Jasmyn Wimbish had to say about the Wine and Gold:
"We'll be entering Year 3 of Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland when this season tips. He signed a massive three-year, $150.32 million contract extension this summer, showing he's committed to the Cavaliers...at least for now. He's got a player option on that final year, and you can bet that if Cleveland doesn't get anywhere further than the second round of the East playoffs, he'll be looking at other teams to join. So this season - and next year - are paramount for the Cavs. They brought in Kenny Atkinson to replace JB Bickerstaff, hoping he can be the coach to get this core of guys over the hump. But the Cavs are on a bit of a tight timeline. Atkinson likely won't have the luxury of having two years to feel things out with these guys. Mitchell wants to win now, and his contract showed the Cavaliers how long they have until he considers playing elsewhere."
Look, the "Donovan Mitchell isn't happy in Cleveland" narrative is getting pretty old at this point.
Mitchell himself shut down all of those rumors after he signed his extension with the team over the summer and was adamant that he's glad to be playing in Cleveland. Plus, I don't think someone who is unhappy with their situation would be tailgating with fans ahead of the city's NFL team's opener.
As for the contract, there's a very simple explanation for how it is structured.
Yes, if the Cavs can't get over the hump two years from now, this may be a storyline to watch. But for now, Mitchell is glad to be playing here, and the real question should be: How will Kenny Atkinson will get the most out of this star-studded offense?