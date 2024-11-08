This Player Is Quickly Becoming A Critical Piece Of Cavaliers' Success
The level of play from the core four will determine how far the Cleveland Cavaliers go in the playoffs this season.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have so far proven they can coexist under Kenny Atkinson. Their franchise-best 9-0 record to start the season is proof of that.
But for Cleveland to truly have what it takes to contend for a Finals, they will need a strong supporting cast around their core. One player who has emerged as a critical piece in their success this year is Ty Jerome.
This is technically Jerome's second season with the Cavaliers. However, he only played two games last year due to an ankle injury that eventually resulted in season-ending surgery for the guard.
Ty is back and healthy and is quickly becoming an important part of Cleveland's rotation.
Jerome is currently averaging 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game while shooting an efficient 58.5 percent from the field and 53.3 percent from behind the arc.
Jerome has also been a massive reason for Cleveland maintaining a strong defensive identity, even with more of their focus on the offensive end of the floor. He's grabbing 1.4 steals a game and has posted a defensive rating of 107 through the first two weeks of the new season.
Kenny Atkinson, who coached Jerome when they were with the Golden State Warriors, is familiar with the value Ty brings to the floor every night.
"His IQ is through the roof, and he helps us help that second unit, especially when we mix and match and need someone," said Cleveland's head coach. "He gives [Donovan Mitchell] and [Darius Garland] a break a little bit off the ball."
Jerome isn't a "star" player in this league in terms of someone who'll score 25 points a game, but that doesn't always matter. He's playing a vital role for the Cavs, which is leading to winning basketball.
As Atkinson said, "He just makes smart plays."