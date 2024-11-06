Cavs Insider

This Surprising Team Stat Could Help Explain Cavaliers' Hot Start

The Cleveland Cavaliers currently lead the NBA by scoring the most points off opponent turnovers.

Tommy Wild

Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) after a made shot during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Defense wins championships. It's one of the oldest sayings in sports. The Cleveland Cavaliers have had one of the best defenses in the NBA over the last few seasons, but they still weren't making it as far in the postseason as they would've liked.

Kenny Atkinson was brought in to help take the Cavs' core to the next level. Specifically, that jump from playoff team to true Finals contender would come on the offensive end of the floor.

Through the first eight games of the season, the Cavs have the second-best offensive rating in the league (121.0), trailing the Boston Celtics (121.8) by a slim margin.

However, Cleveland's offense has not been the only factor contributing to its perfect start. The team has also been playing tough defense, especially on the perimeter, which has led to more opportunities and more points for the Wine and Gold.

The Cavs are currently leading the NBA with 23.5 points off turnovers a game. They're also tied for second in the league with 9.9 steals a game.

This was a critical point in the Cavs' most recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks, in which Cleveland scored 24 points off Milwaukee miscues.

When looking back at the last dew seasons, and where the team is now, it's a little surprising to see the Wine and Gold lead the way in this category.

Cleveland consistently had one of the top defenses in the NBA under former coach J.B. Bickerstaff. His defensive scheme was certainly one of his strengths, and that showed on the floor.

With the Cavs clearly emphasizing more offense under Atkinson, there were certainly questions about whether this group would take a step back on the defensive end as they tried to push the pace and increase their scoring possessions.

Darius Garland celebrates with forward Isaac Okoro.
Nov 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

However, the Wine and Gold remain a defensive powerhouse through the first two weeks of the season and have some incredible natural defenders in Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Isaac Okoro.

The offense will continue to play a critical role in Cleveland's overall ceiling, but their defense and creating these easy scoring opportunities for themselves will also be key in a deep playoff run.

