Thompson, Cavs Expected To Stay Together For Rest Of Season

Things can always change, but for right now, Tristan Thompson is expected to finish the season with the Cavaliers.

In other words, no contract buyout will happen, a league source told SI.com. Both sides can always revisit things between now and July, and even beyond.

The Cavaliers worked out a trade for Detroit center Andre Drummond ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. They sent center John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and two second-round picks back to the Pistons.

Thompson's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with anyone and the Cavs being due no compensation. So basically, the Cavs stand a chance to lose the longest-tenured member of the team for nothing.

That is why many around the league are speculating that Thompson could be involved in a sign-and-trade deal this summer. An extension with the Cavs seems unlikely at this point, sources said.

The front office has had discussions about an extension ... but Thompson’s asking price so far has been too high for the Cavs.

Thompson, 28, is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. He missed the last two games with a sore quad, as the Cavs looked to trade him. They could not get a first-round pick as part of a return package, so they decided to keep him, sources said.

It will be interesting to see how the Cavs use Drummond and Thompson moving forward. Drummond has a $29 million player option on his contract and is widely expected to exercise it.

Neither the Cavaliers nor agent Rich Paul responded to requests for comment on Thompson.