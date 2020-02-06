AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Thompson, Cavs Expected To Stay Together For Rest Of Season

Sam Amico

Things can always change, but for right now, Tristan Thompson is expected to finish the season with the Cavaliers.

In other words, no contract buyout will happen, a league source told SI.com. Both sides can always revisit things between now and July, and even beyond.

The Cavaliers worked out a trade for Detroit center Andre Drummond ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. They sent center John Henson, guard Brandon Knight and two second-round picks back to the Pistons.

Thompson's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with anyone and the Cavs being due no compensation. So basically, the Cavs stand a chance to lose the longest-tenured member of the team for nothing.

That is why many around the league are speculating that Thompson could be involved in a sign-and-trade deal this summer. An extension with the Cavs seems unlikely at this point, sources said.

The front office has had discussions about an extension ... but Thompson’s asking price so far has been too high for the Cavs.

Thompson, 28, is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds. He missed the last two games with a sore quad, as the Cavs looked to trade him. They could not get a first-round pick as part of a return package, so they decided to keep him, sources said.

It will be interesting to see how the Cavs use Drummond and Thompson moving forward. Drummond has a $29 million player option on his contract and is widely expected to exercise it.

Neither the Cavaliers nor agent Rich Paul responded to requests for comment on Thompson.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs To Acquire Pistons Center Drummond For Henson, Knight

Detroit big man headed to Cleveland in deadline-day deal.

Sam Amico

by

Uglyguy

Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Golden State, Minnesota come to terms on trade involving standout guard and swingman.

Sam Amico

by

keepchucking24

Waiters, Crowder Among Those In Trade Between Grizzlies And Heat

Six players involved in deal that will send veteran wing Andre Iguodala to Miami.

Sam Amico

by

izen

Lakers To Work Out Former Cavaliers Guard Smith

Former LeBron James teammate in Cleveland expected to get a shot in LA.

Sam Amico

Trade Deadline Comes and Goes, With Thompson and Love Still on Cavs

Cavaliers big men remain on team ... for now ... following deal for Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Sam Amico

Rockets Trading Bell To Grizzlies For Caboclo

Houston may still be seeking another big man ahead of trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Talk To Rockets About Thompson Ahead of Deadline

Houston in seek of center, but no deal is close, according to a report.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Tristan, Beilein and State of Cavs at Trade Deadline

Tristan Thompson may have played his final game for the Cavaliers. That and much more in the latest podcast.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Battle, Lose Game; Will They Lose Thompson Next?

Cavaliers fight but can't finish vs. Thunder on final night before trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Talking to Multiple Teams About Wiggins

Mavericks reportedly among those interested, as Wolves continue to aim for Warriors' Russell.

Sam Amico