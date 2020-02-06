Cavaliers Talk To Rockets About Thompson Ahead of Deadline

The Cavaliers have held discussions with Houston on center Tristan Thompson, but with just a few hours left before the trade deadline, the sides have not come close to a deal.

Houston is believed to be looking for a center after trading Clint Capela to Atlanta as part of a four-team, 12-player trade that also involved Denver and Minnesota.

The Cavs have also reportedly talked to the Washington Wizards about Thompson.

"Houston did its due diligence on Cleveland center Tristan Thompson, but are unable to get to his number to make a trade work," Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported. "If Thompson makes it past deadline, a buyout is not an option."

Cavs GM Koby Altman and Rockets GM Daryl Morey have a history, at one point discussing a trade centered on J.R. Smith last season. Current Cavs guard Brandon Knight was acquired from the Rockets last year as well. Morey is a graduate of Medina Highland High School in Northeast Ohio.

Thompson, 28, has also been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas. He is the longest-tenured member of the Cavaliers, drafted by the franchise fourth overall in 2011. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.