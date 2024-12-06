Three-Point Blitz Pushes Cavaliers Past Nuggets For 20th Win Of Season
It was a tale of two different types of offense when the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.
In a battle of perimeter versus paint, Cleveland's success from three-point range proved to be the difference in the game.
The Cavaliers drained a season-high 22 three-pointers in their 126-114 win over the Nuggets, becoming the first NBA team to reach 20 wins this season and advancing to 13-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to begin the campaign.
As a team, Cleveland shot an efficient 22-for-48 (45.8%) from deep. On the other side, while Denver outscored the Wine and Gold 76-40 in the paint, the visitors went just 6-for-24 (25%) from three-point territory.
Donovan Mitchell led the way with a game-high six triples, shooting 60% from deep en route to a game-high 28 points. This performance marked Mitchell's second time making six threes in the Cavaliers' last three games, and his fifth time reaching the mark this season.
Cleveland had three additional 20-point scorers in: Darius Garland (24 points), Caris LeVert (21 points), and Evan Mobley (20 points). LeVert made a season-high five three-pointers off the bench, going an impressive 5-for-6 (83%) from beyond the arc. Mobley shot 3-for-5 (60%) from three-point range, tying his career high with three triples.
Thursday night's outing was another example of why the Wine and Gold lead the NBA in three-point percentage (40.5%), and rank fifth in the league in three-pointers per game (15.6).
Up next, the Cavaliers will begin a two-game road trip when they face Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m.