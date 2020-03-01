AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Timberwolves, Crabbe Agree To Contract Buyout

Sam Amico

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave agreed to a contract buyout with veteran shooting guard Allen Crabbe, as relayed by Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Crabbe was acquired in a trade with Atlanta in January but was not a regular part of the Timberwolves' rotation.

Players waived by Sunday are eligible to be part of a team's playoff roster.

Crabbe, 27, averaged just 3.3 points in nine appearances with Minnesota. He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.

"According to ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks, Crabbe had roughly $4.6 million remaining on his $18,5 million contract, which is set to expire after this season," Hine wrote. 

"If Crabbe signs with another team, it would give the Wolves some relief as it relates to the luxury tax. According to Marks, the Wolves are $894,000 over the luxury tax threshold. If Crabbe signed a minimum contratct, that would be prorated to a value of $516,000 the rest of the season."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmelo Says Agent Rose Right Choice To Run Knicks

Former Knicks forward insists it's an 'exciting time' for franchise with addition of player agent.

Sam Amico

Kings Finalizing Contract Buyout With Tolliver

Veteran forward will be playoff eligible if contract with Sacramento bought out by Sunday.

Sam Amico

NBA First-Round Draft Order As Determined By Lottery Simulator

How the NBA draft lottery shapes up after one try of using online generator.

Sam Amico

NBA Draft: Pre-Lottery Order For First Round

A look at who is where record-wise heading into the final two months of NBA regular season.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavaliers Can't Keep Up With Free-Flowing Pelicans

Collin Sexton's 31 not enough to overcome Cavs' bad defense early.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

YouTube TV to Dump FOX Sports Ohio, Cavaliers This Weekend

Streaming service will no longer broadcast regional sports after failing to reach deal with Sinclair.

Sam Amico

Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins sees what the rest of us are seeing — inspired basketball from the Cavaliers under J.B. Bickerstaff. Perkins is now an NBA analyst for ESPN and typically has some…

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Change Under Bickerstaff Clear As Cavs Cruise To Win

Collin Sexton, others show balance in improving to 3-1 under new coach with wire-to-wire win over 76ers.

Sam Amico

by

BrianOD

Sixers' Embiid Exits Vs. Cavaliers With Sprained Shoulder

Status of star All-Star center to be determined after he exited game late in the first quarter.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Exum To Miss 'Extended Period Of Time' With Sprained Ankle

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff says other reserves will need to try to fill in until Exum can return.

Sam Amico