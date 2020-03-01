Timberwolves, Crabbe Agree To Contract Buyout

The Minnesota Timberwolves gave agreed to a contract buyout with veteran shooting guard Allen Crabbe, as relayed by Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Crabbe was acquired in a trade with Atlanta in January but was not a regular part of the Timberwolves' rotation.

Players waived by Sunday are eligible to be part of a team's playoff roster.

Crabbe, 27, averaged just 3.3 points in nine appearances with Minnesota. He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers.

"According to ESPN's front office insider Bobby Marks, Crabbe had roughly $4.6 million remaining on his $18,5 million contract, which is set to expire after this season," Hine wrote.

"If Crabbe signs with another team, it would give the Wolves some relief as it relates to the luxury tax. According to Marks, the Wolves are $894,000 over the luxury tax threshold. If Crabbe signed a minimum contratct, that would be prorated to a value of $516,000 the rest of the season."