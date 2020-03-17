Timberwolves High On Re-Signing Rising Beasley

The Minnesota Timberwolves will unquestionably want to re-sign shooting guard Malik Beasley whenever free agency begins, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

Beasley, 23, is 6-foot-4 and has been very good since the Timberwolves acquired him from Denver in February -- averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 starts. He is also shooting about 43 percent on 3-pointers.

The NBA is on hiatus until at least the middle of April, and likely beyond, because of the COVID-19 virus. So it is hard to say if the season will actually resume and when the free agency period will actually begin.

Beasley is due $2.7 million this season and has a qualifying offer for $3.9 million in 2020-21.

Obviously, the Timberwolves and league have much greater concerns, but when the time comes, look for Beasley to be a prime target during the offseason.

Krawczynski identified the New York Knicks as one opposing team that could make a run at Beasley.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.