AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Timberwolves Have Yet To Decide Whether To Keep Spellman

Sam Amico

The Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to determine the status of power forward Omari Spellman and could end up waiving him, according to Darren Wolfson of KTSP-TV Ch. 5.

Spellman was acquired last week in the trade with Golden State that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves also received D'Angelo Russell and Jacob Evans in the deal, sending a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to the Warriors.

Spellman is 6-foot-8 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 49 appearances with the Warriors. He spent his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19.

He is a Cleveland native and played for North Royalton High as a sophomore. He played college ball at Villanova University and was the 30th overall draft pick in 2017.

The Timberwolves (16-36) are likely headed back to the draft lottery. They host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the final game before the All-Star Break.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: One Game After Trade, Cavs As Ugly As Ever

Andre Drummond debuts for Cleveland ... and Cavs suffer worst home loss in franchise history.

Sam Amico

by

BuckeyeHoosier

Cavaliers Opt To Let Rookie Bolden's 10-Day Deal Expire

Rookie center returns to Canton Charge of G League.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Sexton Named Replacement For Rising Stars Game

Point guard to replace Heat rookie Tyler Herro, out with an injury.

Sam Amico

Report: Rival Teams Hoping To Talk Cavs' Thompson Into Taking Buyout

Cavaliers failed to trade center, who becomes unrestricted free agent this summer.

Sam Amico

Mavs Signing Former Hornets Forward Kidd-Gilchrist

Free agent clears waivers after contract buyout with Charlotte.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Love, Drummond Among 44 Finalists For U.S. Olympic Team

Team USA announces invitees for tryouts; games to tip off in July.

Sam Amico

Collison To Keep Sitting Out Despite Interest From Lakers, Clippers

Free agent point guard could return next season, reports suggest.

Sam Amico

by

emmanuel717

Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Ed Stefanski says Pistons are starting rebuild after sending Andre Drummond to Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

by

dlpeters430

Former Heat Guard Waiters Drawing Interest From Lakers

LA seeking backcourt help as it gears for what is expected to be deep playoff run.

Sam Amico

Suns Waiving Johnson, Clear Roster Spot

Guard will become unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers.

Sam Amico