Timberwolves Have Yet To Decide Whether To Keep Spellman

The Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to determine the status of power forward Omari Spellman and could end up waiving him, according to Darren Wolfson of KTSP-TV Ch. 5.

Spellman was acquired last week in the trade with Golden State that sent Andrew Wiggins to the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves also received D'Angelo Russell and Jacob Evans in the deal, sending a protected 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to the Warriors.

Spellman is 6-foot-8 and averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 49 appearances with the Warriors. He spent his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19.

He is a Cleveland native and played for North Royalton High as a sophomore. He played college ball at Villanova University and was the 30th overall draft pick in 2017.

The Timberwolves (16-36) are likely headed back to the draft lottery. They host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, the final game before the All-Star Break.