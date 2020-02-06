Timberwolves Talking to Multiple Teams About Wiggins

The Minnesota Timberwolves are dangling guard/forward Andrew Wiggins as an effort to land Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell in a trade, according to Chris Crouse of Heavy.com.

Per the report, the Timberwolves have spoken to multiple teams about Wiggins. One of those teams is the Dallas Mavericks, Crouse reported.

Wiggins, 25, was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. He was traded to the Timberwolves later that summer as part of the deal for Kevin Love.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 41 games.

"Wiggins is making over $27.5M this season and will take home $94.74 over the ensuing three seasons. That contract isn’t necessarily scaring teams off, a rival executive tells Heavy.com," Crouse wrote.

Meanwhile, both the Timberwolves and New York Knicks are said to have a strong interest in Russell, in his first season with the Warriors. Right now, though, it appears the Warriors' asking price is higher than what teams are willing to pay.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.