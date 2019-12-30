Despite Some Chatter, Thompson and Cavaliers Could Stay Together

The trade rumors are endless and they're only going to become more intense.

That's especially the case when you're a player such as Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson, a high-energy big man with an expiring contract.

Odds are, general manager Koby Altman will at least listen if suitors should call. Trade discussions are a big part of Altman's job. History shows us he is not afraid to make a deal.

It would not be a surprise if Thompson were to be highly coveted. He keeps possessions alive, takes pride in switching onto opposing guards defensively, and is perhaps the league's best offensive rebounder.

Thompson does not need the ball to make a major contribution. He also enjoys his role as veteran leader on an otherwise fairly young team.

So perhaps it will be in the Cavs' best interest to do everything they can to keep him.

A recent USA Today report suggested Thompson will be one of the players to keep an eye on as the Feb. 6 trade deadline nears. Plenty in the media have weighed in and speculated.

Joseph Patrick of International Business Times wrote:

"The Cavs would settle for a future first-rounder -- something that would align with their youth movement. But would any team give up such for the former NBA champion?

"Thompson can undoubtedly be of help to any team wanting to beef up for the NBA playoffs. But there is the question of what these potential teams can offer. Further, would the Cavs (or any team that takes him in) want to gamble on the Canadian and his expiring deal?

Patrick added, "One team linked to Thompson is the Toronto Raptors -- mainly because he is a native of Canada. But as far as getting a max contract, it is something that will be up for debate."

Altman and the Cavs don't discuss potential trades with anyone but potential trade partners, nor should they. Thompson himself brushes off any talk, choosing instead to focus on the next game, the here and now.

In an exclusive interview with SI.com in October, Thompson indicated he doesn't worry about whispers on the Internet.

"I am focused on being the best Tristan Thompson I can be," he told SI. "All the business of basketball and all the speculation is just part of the game. It will be like that from now until you're done playing. So you just control what you can control -- and that's your effort on the court and being a professional."

Thompson seems to enjoy being a member of the Cavs and the Cavs undoubtedly enjoy having him. Perhaps that will be enough to keep him in Cleveland past the trade deadline, and well beyond.