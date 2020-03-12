Report: Jazz Star Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Mitchell is the second known NBA player to test positive for the virus, joining teammate Rudy Gobert. The NBA suspended the season Wednesday after learning of Gobert's test results.

Now, several teams are undergoing self-quarantine and further tests as the NBA decides its next steps. Wojnarowski reported the league is hoping to resume the season, but it is believed it will be at least two weeks before players are cleared to return to the court.

Five teams that have played the Jazz in recent weeks have been instructed to self-quarantine -- the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

Mitchell, 23, is averaging 24.2 points and 4.2 assists in 63 games this season.

"Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings," Wojnarowski reported. "Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive."