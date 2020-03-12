Gobert, Mitchell Lone Members Of Jazz To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the lone members of the Utah Jazz's traveling party to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Jody Genessy of the Deseret News.

It was determined that Gobert has the virus on Wednesday, leading to the NBA's decision to suspend the season.

Neither Gobert nor Mitchell are showing symptoms of the virtus, Genessy reported.

"To get Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell back to Utah, the Jazz will likely have to hire a medi-vac company and fly them home on a private jet," Genessy wrote. "Delta is not equipped with a medical-type flight that can accommodate them."

Added Shams Charania of Stadium, "Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative."

Members of five teams that played the Jazz in recent weeks are being tested and have been told to self-quarantine -- the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

The NBA is hopeful of resuming the season, but it is believed the suspension of the schedule will remain in effect for no less than two weeks.

"We just have to do whatever is the most safe thing to take care of all of our fans and each other," Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters in Chicago earlier this week.