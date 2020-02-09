Grizzlies Officially Waive Former Lottery Pick Waiters

The Memphis Grizzlies have waived guard Dion Waiters, the team announced in a news release.

Waiters was acquired as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Heat. Along with Waiters, the Grizzlies acquired Justise Winslow as part of the trade.

Waiters, 28, was drafted by the Cavaliers with the No. 4 overall pick in 2012. He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder.'

He had some success with the Heat, but was derailed by a couple off-court issues. He hasn't appeared in more than 46 games since the 2015-16 season.

Waiters is in the final year of his four-year contract and will still receive the full $12.6 million from the Grizzlies. He has appeared in just three games this season, averaging 9.8 points.