Warriors Wings Burks, Robinson Expected to be Traded

The Golden State Warriors are nearing trades centered on shooting guard Alec Burks and guard/forward Glenn Robinson III, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Burks and Robinson were pulled from the lineup prior to the Warriors' game Wednesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. It was not clear if Burks and Robinson would be part of the same trade or headed to the same destination.

The Warriors reportedly are looking to shed salary and lessen their luxury-tax penalties.

"Both Burks and Robinson III have expiring deals and would simply be rental players for any interested suitor," wrote Austin Kent of SLAM. "Neither player will have Bird Rights that would permit a team like the Warriors to bring them back on anything more than a modest raise from their current minimum deals."

Burks, 28, is 6-foot-6 and having a nice season in his first year with the Warriors, averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Robinson, 26, is also 6-6 and in his first year with the Warriors. He is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 boards.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.