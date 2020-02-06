AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Warriors Wings Burks, Robinson Expected to be Traded

Sam Amico

The Golden State Warriors are nearing trades centered on shooting guard Alec Burks and guard/forward Glenn Robinson III, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Burks and Robinson were pulled from the lineup prior to the Warriors' game Wednesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. It was not clear if Burks and Robinson would be part of the same trade or headed to the same destination.

The Warriors reportedly are looking to shed salary and lessen their luxury-tax penalties.

"Both Burks and Robinson III have expiring deals and would simply be rental players for any interested suitor," wrote Austin Kent of SLAM. "Neither player will have Bird Rights that would permit a team like the Warriors to bring them back on anything more than a modest raise from their current minimum deals."

Burks, 28, is 6-foot-6 and having a nice season in his first year with the Warriors, averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

Robinson, 26, is also 6-6 and in his first year with the Warriors. He is averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 boards.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grizzlies Agree to Trade Veteran Swingman Iguodala to Heat

Miami lands defensive help in reserve; also said to also have an interest in Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

Sam Amico

Spurs Exploring Trade Scenarios On Aldridge, DeRozan

Veteran power forward and shooting guard said to be available as Spurs contemplate future of franchise.

Sam Amico

Suns Said To Be 'Fielding Calls' On Small Forward Oubre Jr.

Oubre's career season drawing interest from Suns rivals, according to report.

Sam Amico

Rockets In Talks With Two East Teams For Center

Houston reportedly looking to make move after shipping Clint Capela to Atlanta.

Sam Amico

Celtics, Heat Reportedly Interested In Buyout Candidate Turner

Veteran wing could help playoff team if contract bought out after trade to Timberwolves.

Sam Amico

Rockets Reportedly Seeking Center After Four-Team Trade

Houston not done exploring trades following deal that sends Clint Capela to Hawks.

Sam Amico

Rockets Acquire Covington In Four-Team Trade; Capela Goes To Hawks

Massive pre-deadline deal consists of nine players, several draft picks and also involves Nuggets and Timberwolves.

Sam Amico

Hawks' Collins Drawing Interest From Rockets, Nets

Talented big man averaging double-double, but looming extension may be a concern for Hawks.

Sam Amico

Clippers Said To Have An Interest In Cavaliers Center Thompson

Rebounding, defense and size reportedly among Clippers' priorities at trade deadline.

Sam Amico

Report: Pistons' Drummond, Rose Likely To Be On Move

Veteran Detroit center and guard reportedly drawing interest from Knicks, Celtics and Hornets.

Sam Amico