Warriors Sign Chriss To Two-Year Contract

Sam Amico

The Golden State Warriors waived forward Marquese Chriss earlier this season, but now they want to keep him around.

According to ESPN insider Bobby Marks, the Warriors have signed Chriss to a two-year contract.

This was basically a no-brainer for the Warriors after trading away a third of their roster before the deadline. They were left with only nine players and needed to get some people under contract.

Chriss is a former lottery pick who spent his early years with Phoenix. He then was traded to Houston, then to Cleveland, then became a free agent at the end of last season. He was picked up by the Warriors and earned their final roster spot.

Chriss is averaging 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in a rebuilding situation. The Warriors waived him before his salary became guaranteed, then signed him to a two-way contract. He now returns to a standard deal.

The Warriors also recently signed Ky Bowman and Juan Toscano-Anderson to standard contracts, and Zach Norvell to a 10-day deal.

