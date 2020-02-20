Former Fourth Overall Pick Bender Signing With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors intend to sign former No. 4 overall pick Dragan Bender to a 10-day contract, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bender, 22, is 7-foot-1 and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2016. He was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week and has not yet lived up to being a lottery pick.

He appeared in just seven games with the Bucks.

He averaged 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 131 career games with the Suns. That includes averages of 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 46 appearances last season.

His best season was his second (2017-18), when he appeared in all 82 games, averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds and showing promise with his ball-handling and shooting.

The Warriors have the league's worst record and in a rebuilding stage as they await the return of injured stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson next season. Clearly, they can afford to try a low-risk big man such as Bender.