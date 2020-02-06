AllCavs
Timberwolves Sending Wiggins To Warriors For Russell

Sam Amico

The Golden State Warriors are acquiring Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for guard D'Angelo Russell, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Warriors will also send guard Jacob Evans and forward Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves. The deal also involves a 2021 protected first-round pick and 2021 second-rounder, Wojnarowski reported.

Russell is said to be close with Minnesota center Karl Anthony-Towns. Russell is in his first year with the Warriors, who have been looking to shed salary in this lost season without injured stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

They also agreed to trade wings Glen Robinson III and Alec Burks to Philadelphia for three second-round picks.

Wiggins, 25, was drafted by Cleveland Cavaliers the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. He was traded to the Timberwolves later that summer as part of the deal for Kevin Love.

Wiggins is averaging 22.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 41 games.

He is making more than $27 million this season and is owed nearly $95 million over the ensuing three years. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
keepchucking24
keepchucking24

You gotta be pissed if you're a Warriors fan. That's such a fat contract they just took on and Wiggins will not be compatible with Klay/Steph

