WATCH: Caris LeVert Pulls Off Flashy Pass To Jarrett Allen

Caris LeVert is mainly known for his scoring ability and above-average defense. But that doesn't mean that he can't pull off a smooth pass from time to time.

LeVert showed off one of these flashy passes on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. In the second quarter, he caught the ball on the wing, penetrated into the paint, only to pull off a one-handed, no-look pass to Jarrett Allen.

Check it out:

This pass was just one of six assists that Caris had in the first half of the game. He struggled to get his shot going but he's finding ways to contribute to the game in other ways.

The best part about this pass was Allen finishing it off with a slam. He was in the perfect position to receive it and seal the deal on the play.

It's still early on in the season, but just by watching you can tell that this offense is really starting to come together well. This fantastic court awareness from LeVert is just one example of that.

