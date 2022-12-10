WATCH: Caris LeVert Pulls Off Spectacular Layup While Getting Fouled

Caris LeVert has had a very up-and-down season as we are just past the quarter mark of the year.

There have been moments where he's excelled, such as his 41-point explosion at the TD Garden. However, there have also been times when he's looked hesitant with the ball.

Even though there has been some inconsistent play, LeVert can still make some incredible plays and he demonstrated this against the Kings on Friday night.

LeVert was driving to the basket and got fouled by Harrison Barnes. While getting fouled, Levert spun and did a 360 in the air while he completed the bucket. He went on to sink the free throw too.

Check out the play here:

The bench's reaction might be the best part of this whole sequence!

This one play was not an anomaly for LeVert on Friday nights he had one of his better games of the season. After three quarters he had 19 points and played fantastic defense.

--------

You may also like:

The Trade Market Is About To Open Up For The Cavs

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Against Sacramento Friday Night

J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night

Ricky Rubio Given Green Light For 5-On-5 Activities

Donovan Mitchell Steals The Show Against LeBron James's Lakers

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN