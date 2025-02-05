WATCH: Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Puts Celtics Star On Poster With Dunk
The Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Boston Celtics was already a must-watch, considering they were the top teams in the Eastern Conference heading into Tuesday night.
However, Donovan Mitchell made sure viewers who tuned in for the first quarter got what they came for with one of the best dunks of the season.
Mitchell drove to the rim, jumped up, and put Celtics forward Kristaps Porziņģis on a poster with a highlight jam.
Checkout the highlight play here:
The best part of this play was watching Mitchell's Cavaliers teammates react to the dunk.
Darius Garland immediately started pushing him in excitement, Tristan Thompson jumped off the bench, and Caris LeVert held back his teammates to prevent the entire bench from entering the court during their celebrations.
Mitchell boldly challenged Porziņģis at the rim on this play. The Boston forward had already had two blocks in the first quarter and was establishing defensive dominance in the paint.
However, that didn't matter to Mitchell as he met him at the rim and threw the ball down with authority.
Mitchell has largely taken a back seat in terms of his scoring this season. He's only averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. Those are the fewest points per game since his sophomore season.
Part of this lull in scoring has been Mitchell's lack of dunks, which is rare for an athletic guard and someone of Spida's reputation.
However, Mitchell made sure to remind the entire building and all of the NBA that he's still a reigning slam-dunk champion and can throw it down with the best of them.