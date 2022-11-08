Skip to main content

WATCH: Darius Garland Throws Monster Alley-Oop To Donovan Mitchell

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have shared the floor for a handful of games now, but we still hadn't seen them connect on a highlight play where they feed directly off each other.

That changed about a minute into Monday night's game against the Clippers.

Under two minutes into the game, the Cavs got off to a quick start. After the Cavs got the ball, Garland was able to grab it and start the fastbreak. Mitchell ran the floor perfectly and DG threw it up for him.

Take a look at what happened next!

This gave the Cavs an early 6-0 lead and the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, Ty Lue immediately called a timeout.

Cleveland is looking for their ninth straight win against a Los Angeles Clipper team who have struggled to start the season. If DG and Mitchell can keep this energy up through the game than the Cavs will be in a great position to get the win.

