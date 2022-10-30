Skip to main content

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Pulls Off Slick One-Handed Pass To Dean Wade

Donovan Mitchell made a flashy assist in the opening quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
Donovan Mitchell is officially a walking highlight real!

He was making his presence known in the first quarter of Sunday evening's game against the New York Knicks. Mitchell was scoring, but also finding his open teammates.

Check out this one-handed pass to Dean Wade:

I mean how smooth was that!? We all knew that Mitchell could score, but his court vision and awareness continue to be the most impressive parts of his game since being traded to Cleveland.

Credit also has to be given to Wade for how well he ran the floor in transition. Instead of stopping at the top of the three-point line, he cut right to the basket looking for the pass. 

It's great to see how well this team is meshing together!

