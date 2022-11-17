WATCH: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!

In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward.

Mobley cut down the lane and caught a pass from Darius Garland. Mobley went right up with a strong move to the rim. Giannis initially thought about blocking it, but just as quickly got out of the way.

Check out the play for yourself.

It's pretty impressive watching it in real-time, but I think that this picture does the dunk the most justice.

This isn't the first time that Giannis and Mobley have met at the rim before. Last season, Mobley took a no-look pass from Garland and posterized the Greek Freak in a similar fashion.

It's fun to see Mobley put down some great dunks on one of the league's best defenders. However, I'm sure Giannis won't forget about these plays and will be looking to get back at him as soon as possible.

