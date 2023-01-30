WATCH: Jarrett Allen Puts Former Cavalier On A Poster

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen posterized Moses Brown in the first half of Sunday night's game.

Everything was going Cleveland's way in the first half of their game against the Clippers. The Cavs were knocking down shots and playing great defense which gave them a comfortable lead heading into halftime.

Out of all the stellar plays fans got to see through the first two quarters, the best one may have been this dunk Jarrett Allen threw down on Moses Brown.

Watch the highlight dunk here:

Allen is listed at six-foot-eleven so Brown has a few inches being listed at seven-foot-two. This didn't seem to phase JA as he absolutely outworked and muscled through Brown in the paint.

There's a little bit more to this play though.

Brown spent the final part of last year with the Cavs after Jarrett Allen sustained an injury that left him sidelined. Brown was actually pretty solid for Cleveland too! He appeared in 14 games and averaged 6.4 points while grabbing 5.3 rebounds. Brown also played good defense too.

Thankfully, that defense didn't show up on this play.

