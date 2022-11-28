WATCH: Mamadi Diakite Gets Huge Block And Dunk Off Cavs Bench

The Cavs were without some of the main members of their rotation on Sunday night as Cleveland took on the Detroit Pistons. This meant that some players who don't usually get time to see the floor got to show what they have.

Mamadi Diakite was one of these players and he took advantage of the opportunity he was given. Watch this sequence where he blocks Jalen Duren on the defensive end and immediately gets the dunk on the offensive end.

Diakite hasn't seen much time in the NBA. He's played just over 20 minutes, but this has been in garbage time when the game is all but wrapped up.

It's important that when players get the opportunity to show how they can help the team they take advantage of that because they may not get that opportunity again.

This is exactly what Diakite did and these two players are proof of that.

