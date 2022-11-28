Skip to main content

WATCH: Mamadi Diakite Gets Huge Block And Dunk Off Cavs Bench

Mamadi Diakite gives the Cavs a boost off the bench with an impressive block and a powerful dunk.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Cavs were without some of the main members of their rotation on Sunday night as Cleveland took on the Detroit Pistons. This meant that some players who don't usually get time to see the floor got to show what they have.

Mamadi Diakite was one of these players and he took advantage of the opportunity he was given. Watch this sequence where he blocks Jalen Duren on the defensive end and immediately gets the dunk on the offensive end.

Diakite hasn't seen much time in the NBA. He's played just over 20 minutes, but this has been in garbage time when the game is all but wrapped up.

It's important that when players get the opportunity to show how they can help the team they take advantage of that because they may not get that opportunity again. 

This is exactly what Diakite did and these two players are proof of that.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Will Be Shorthanded Again As They Take On Pistons

Who Is The Cavs Starting Small Forward When The Team Is Fully Healthy?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Second Half Continues To Be A Problem For The Cavs

This Is What The Cavs Had To Say After Loss to The Bucks

Cavs Fall To Bucks After Imploding In Third Quarter

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen Nov 23 2022

Cavs Will Be Shorthanded Again As They Take On Pistons

Lamar Stevens Nov 21 2022

Who Is The Cavs Starting Small Forward When The Team Is Fully Healthy?

Donovan Mitchell Nov 25 2022

The Second Half Continues To Be A Problem For The Cavs

JB Bickerstaff Nov 6 2022

This Is What The Cavs Had To Say After Loss To The Bucks

Isaac Okoro Nov 25 2022

Cavs Fall To Bucks After Imploding In Third Quarter

Jarrett Allen Nov 9 2022

Jarrett Allen Leaves Game With Right Hip Injury

Donovan Mitchell Nov 21 2022

Donovan Mitchell On Getting MVP Chants From The Cleveland Crowd

Kevin Love Oct 22 2022

Cavs Will Be Shorthanded In Showdown With Bucks