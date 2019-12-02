Windler Practices for First Time, Cavs Rookie in Line for Debut

Last month, a source told SI.com that Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler is likely to make his NBA debut in early or mid-December. Or at least, that was "the hope."

Well, guess what?

Early December is here and Windler went through a full practice on its very first day. It marked his first full practice since suffering a stress-related left leg injury. (Though he has been doing some 3-on-3 work lately.)

"Yes, even Dylan practiced,” Cavs coach John Beilein said.

And?

"Dylan looked pretty good," Beilein added. "He’s going to be rusty for a bit. But he can really pass. He’s strong and he makes the next play over and over again. He’s a talker on the floor. We need all those things."

Beilein is right. The Cavs (5-14) could use all those things and more.

They have lost nine of 10 and have lacked anything resembling consistency in the process.

Sometimes, they fight, scratch and play with great determination. Other times, they are a younger, turnover-prone team that is still learning the pro game.

No surprise there. The Cavs are both of those things.

Windler looked good in the Las Vegas Summer League after being selected with the No. 26 overall pick.

But he alone isn't likely to cure what is cursing the Cavs. Instead, Windler is another player for Beilein to develop, joining fellow rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr., and second-year man Collin Sexton.

There will be some growing pains as Windler learns the NBA.

He hasn't been available to the media, so it's hard to get a real gauge on his timeline with only one voice speaking about it on record. The consensus seems to be that Windler is on target to return by mid-December at the latest.

“We are pushing him more and seeing how he feels the next day,” Beilein said.

The Cavs have two days of practice before Tuesday's home game vs. Detroit. They have two more after that before hosting Orlando.

That gives Windler a total of five days to improve his wind and get back into game shape. His debut could be Tuesday, but it's more likely to come the week after this one, a source told SI.com.

Either way, Beilein has already plotted how to fit the 6-foot-8 swingman into a lineup that includes Cedi Osman, Porter and Alfonzo McKinnie at the position.

"Some of that will be an easy decision when we decide to rest guys in certain games,” Beilein said. "It will allow us time to maximize his minutes.

"Other times, we’re going to have to look at matchups and say, 'OK, other players might have 300 or 400 minutes (on the season), so let’s see what Dylan does.’ That way we can make educated decisions.”