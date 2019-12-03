Cavs' Windler to Practice with Charge, May Play Thursday

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler will practice with the Canton Charge on Wednesday and could play in their game Thursday night, according to a report from the Canton Repository.

Windler took part in a full practice with the Cavs for the first time this week. He has been out since the start of the season with a stress reaction in his lower left leg.

The Charge are the Cavs' G League affiliate. They are expected to practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence on Wednesday. They have a home game Thursday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m.

"Dylan looked pretty good," Cavs coach John Beilein said. "He’s going to be rusty for a bit. But he can really pass. He’s strong and he makes the next play over and over again. He’s a talker on the floor. We need all those things."

Windler is 6-foot-8 and was selected with the No. 26 overall pick, one of three first-rounders for the Cavs in June.