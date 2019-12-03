Cavaliers
Top Stories
Sam Amico
Draft
NBA

Cavs' Windler to Practice with Charge, May Play Thursday

Sam Amico

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler will practice with the Canton Charge on Wednesday and could play in their game Thursday night, according to a report from the Canton Repository.

Windler took part in a full practice with the Cavs for the first time this week. He has been out since the start of the season with a stress reaction in his lower left leg.

The Charge are the Cavs' G League affiliate. They are expected to practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence on Wednesday. They have a home game Thursday against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m.

"Dylan looked pretty good," Cavs coach John Beilein said. "He’s going to be rusty for a bit. But he can really pass. He’s strong and he makes the next play over and over again. He’s a talker on the floor. We need all those things."

Windler is 6-foot-8 and was selected with the No. 26 overall pick, one of three first-rounders for the Cavs in June.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Beilein, Cavs Big on Setting Small Goals to Measure Progress

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers aren't headed to the Finals, so John Beilein is finding some "wars within the war" to gauge success.

Donald Sloan, Tyler Hansbrough sign in China

Sam Amico
0

Veteran NBA free agents taking their talents back overseas.

Windler Practices for First Time, Cavs Rookie in Line for Debut

Sam Amico
0

With each passing week, and practice, it appears Dylan Windler is moving closer to playing a game for Cavs.

Jones Defends Cavs Against Stephen A's Kyrie Contention

Sam Amico
1 0

Former Cavs guard/assistant coach Damon Jones says Kyrie not 'done dirty' in Cleveland.

Dribbles: Hard to Tell What Future Holds for Cavs, But We Can Guess

Sam Amico
2 0

Darius Garland and other younger members of the Cavs are definitely part of the plans. But what about the rest?

Garland, Cavs Show Promise, But Can't Slow Rolling Bucks

Sam Amico
0

Cavaliers make a game of it after 20-point halftime deficit.

Pregame Dribbles: Bucks Look a Lot Like Cavaliers Once Did

Sam Amico
0

Thoughts and notes heading into Friday's matchup between the Cavs and Bucks.

Preview: Cavs Get Latest Crack at Slowing Bucks' Antetokounmpo

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers and Bucks have been heading in opposite directions.

Former Cavs Hill, Korver Haven't Missed a Beat with Bucks

Sam Amico
0

George Hill and Kyle Korver are again contending for a title, just not with Cavaliers.

Dribbles: Cavaliers Can't Walk Their Way Out of Ugly Loss

Sam Amico
4 0

John Beilein, Cavs express frustration following another home defeat.