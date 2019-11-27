Cavs Maven
Top Stories
Sam Amico
Lakers
Raptors

Cavaliers Rookie Windler Plays Some 3-on-3, Closing in on Debut

Sam Amico

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Rookie wing Dylan Windler spent part of Tuesday partaking in a fairly intense game of 3-on-3 and his coach struggled to look away.

“Excuse me if I’m watching him at the same time,” Cavaliers coach John Beilein said while addressing reporters, and watching Windler. "I’m excited about getting him back."

Pretty soon, the Cavs expect to have an idea of what Windler looks like during real live NBA action. He has missed the first 17 games with what has been described as a "stress reaction" in his left leg. 

A league source told SI.com on Nov. 13 that the hope is Windler will be back by "early or the middle of December." Early December is next week. Either way, the time seems near.

"Dylan’s getting closer," Beilein said. "When you have an injury like his, any further injury would shut him down. But he’s had no soreness the last couple of days, so that’s a good sign," 

Windler is 6-foot-6 and was drafted with the No. 26 overall pick. Along with Darius Garland (No. 5) and swingman Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30), Windler was one of three first-round picks.

He is the only one who played in the Las Vegas Summer League, and is the only one who has yet to play during the regular season.

"The soreness wasn’t in the bone. It was in the muscles around it," Beilein said. "When it’s that dormant for that long, and then all of a sudden you’re playing basketball ... there was some residual effect.”

Windler plays the same position as small forward Cedi Osman, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson and Porter. So Beilein will have some decisions to make once Windler is given full clearance.

"It’s going to be interesting to see what we do,” Beilein said. “Anybody want to take Jordan Clarkson out of the lineup? I don’t."

The coach added the Cavs will "continue to preach the culture of the team first. But maybe we can give guys off days and put ourselves in position to get more minutes for people.”

HENSON RETURNING?

Beilein said he is hopeful big man John Henson will be available for the second time this season when the Cavs host Orlando on Wednesday (7 p.m., FOX Sports Ohio).

Henson was acquired from Milwaukee nearly a year ago. Wrist surgery kept him from suiting up for the Cavs last season.

This time, it's a hamstring injury. He has made just one appearance, Oct. 26 vs. Indiana, the second game of the season. Henson played eight minutes and scored three points.

The Cavs (5-12) could definitely use his size, athleticism and rim-protection off the bench.

"I'm excited about getting him back," Beilein said.

LOVE QUESTIONABLE

Kevin Love received treatment for his achy lower back while the rest of the team practiced Tuesday.

He has missed the previous two games (and three overall) with a lower back contusion. As Beilein pointed, back pain is tricky and there's no telling how it will feel from minute to minute.

Love nearly played in Monday's loss to Brooklyn and is likely to be a game-time call for Orlando. Both Love and Henson are officially listed as questionable.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another New Location, But Kyrie Still Kyrie with Nets

Sam Amico
1 1

Kyrie Irving got out of Cleveland and Boston, but little has changed for the star point guard.

Cavaliers Forward Love Questionable for Magic

Sam Amico
0

Love's lower back contusion kept him out of team's practice Tuesday.

Dribbles: Home Can Help Make Cavs' Process More Bearable

Sam Amico
1 0

Retooled Cavaliers fight way to win in the type of game they sometimes lose.

Dribbles: Despite Losses, Cavaliers Keeping Focus on Bigger Picture

Sam Amico
0

Cavs walking tightrope of losing and staying upbeat. So far, it seems, so good.

Nets' Dinwiddie Hits Dagger, Dooms Cavs in Fight to Final Buzzer

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers had their chances, but Spencer Dinwiddie's fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left gives Nets lift they needed.

Pregame Dribbles: Do Cavs Have Secret Weapon for Another Win?

Sam Amico
0

Grit Returns, Clarkson and Cavaliers Bounce Blazers to Snap Skid

Sam Amico
1 0

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points and the Cavaliers held off the Trail Blazers for a needed win.

Dribbles: No Gain, Plenty of Pain as Cavaliers Blasted Again

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers dropped their sixth straight, and each loss has gotten a little uglier.

Pregame Dribbles: Cavaliers' Starting Lineup to Remain Same, After All

Sam Amico
0

John Beilein contemplated a lineup change for the Cavs ... then decided against it.

Podcast: What Does Future Hold for Love, Sexton, Cavaliers?

Sam Amico
0

The Cavaliers are going through a rough stretch. What does it mean for the future?