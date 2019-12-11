Wizards Seem Likely to Hang on to Rising Bertans

The Washington Wizards are expecting to receive calls on Davis Bertans but opposing teams will have a hard time convincing them to make a deal, according to Chris Crouse of HoopsRumors.

Bertans is a 6-foot-10 forward. He in his first season with the Wizards after three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

"Many within the team’s front office are huge fans of Bertans and with the franchise looking to improve sooner than later, the Wizards could opt to keep the 27-year-old power forward with the intention of re-signing him this offseason and having him available for a more competitive 2020/21 campaign," Crouse wrote.

Bertans is averaging a career-high 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

