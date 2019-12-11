Cavaliers
Wizards Seem Likely to Hang on to Rising Bertans

Sam Amico

The Washington Wizards are expecting to receive calls on Davis Bertans but opposing teams will have a hard time convincing them to make a deal, according to Chris Crouse of HoopsRumors.

Bertans is a 6-foot-10 forward. He in his first season with the Wizards after three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

"Many within the team’s front office are huge fans of Bertans and with the franchise looking to improve sooner than later, the Wizards could opt to keep the 27-year-old power forward with the intention of re-signing him this offseason and having him available for a more competitive 2020/21 campaign," Crouse wrote.

Bertans is averaging a career-high 14.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Check out Crouse's full report at HoopsRumors.

Dribbles: Results Aren't Any Better, But Cavs' Fight Returns

Sam Amico
It sounds strange to say after a 22-point loss, but Cavaliers give better effort vs. mighty Celtics.

Report: Cavs Forward Love's Injuries, Contract Concern Opposing Teams

Sam Amico
An opposing GM says Kevin Love would be a hard sell to ownership because of his injury history.

Cavaliers Allow Trade Exception to Expire

Sam Amico
Cavs find no use for extra money acquired a year ago.

Cavaliers Still Have Long, Daunting Road Ahead

Sam Amico
Difficult stretch of schedule not likely to do struggling Cavs any favors.

Dribbles: At This Point, Exploring Love Trade Makes Sense for Cavs

Sam Amico
The Cavaliers keep losing big, so what's the point in keeping veteran big man?

Cavs' Love on Trade Talk: 'If We Decide to Go That Way, It's Part of the Business'

Sam Amico
Cavaliers power forward says rebuilding definitely has its frustrations.

Report: Cavs Players 'Drowning Out' Beilein and College Atmosphere

Sam Amico
Cavaliers players are suddenly having issues with their first-time NBA coach, according to a report.

Dribbles: On Record, Cavaliers Players Offer Beilein Full Support

Sam Amico
The Cavaliers lost to the Magic but were unified in defending their first-year coach.

Cavaliers' Smith suspended, out for Sixers

Sam Amico
Amico: Now more than ever, Cavs LeBron's team

Sam Amico
