Yes, The Cleveland Cavaliers Are True Championship Contenders
The Cleveland Cavaliers began the season as one of the best stories in the league with their historic 15-0 start. Then, the Wine and Gold just kept winning and winning, all the way to their current 29-4 record.
As the calendar flips to 2025 and the halfway point of the season approaches, it's clear that this roster can do more than just make the playoffs or reach the Conference Finals.
The Cavaliers are true Finals contenders, and it's time they start being treated as one.
Cleveland has everything a team needs to go all the way.
The Cavaliers have a legitimate superstar scorer in Donovan Mitchell, a dynamic forward who is one of the best defenders in the NBA in Evan Mobley, a shifty point guard who can run the offense in Darius Garland, and a rim-protecting center who is a pick and roll master in Jarrett Allen.
This group has established a balanced offensive attack, which leaves opposing defenses guessing who and where the scoring will come from.
Thanks to this game plan, Cleveland is currently leading the NBA with a margin of victory of 11.9 points. Their margin over their last three games, all of which came against playoff contenders, such as the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers, on the road, was 14.7 points.
Outside of the core four, Cleveland also has a deep bench, which is critical for postseason success.
The Cavaliers' bench currently scores 38.3 points per game and shoots 46.1 percent from the floor, both of which are among the league's top ten.
Caris LeVert has been the subject of some trade rumors recently, but he still leads all players with a 19.3 NET rating and is in the top five of +/- with a positive 275.
He's a true contender for Sixth Man of the Year.
Another key indicator of team success is their overall NET rating. Four of the last five teams to win the Finals have finished the regular season with a net rating of top-five in the NBA.
The Cavaliers currently have the second-best NET rating in the NBA with 11.6. They only trail the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead the league with a 12.2.
Is this current roster perfect? No. They could still use a lengthy wing and a backup center.
However, with the offensive game plan Kenny Atkinson has developed and the way the Cavaliers have blown out their competition, there's no way to deny this team can win an NBA Championship this year.