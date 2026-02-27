How Cavaliers’ Next Two Matchups Against Pistons Will Define Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Pistons in Detroit Friday night at 7:00 p.m. For the Cavaliers, this matchup holds significance for a number of reasons.

While the Pistons are at full strength, the Cavaliers will be without superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who is sidelined with a groin injury, as well as Max Strus, who has yet to suit up this season.

The Cavaliers are also waiting on game-time decisions for Keon Ellis(left index finger fracture), Dennis Schroder(sprained right ankle), Dean Wade(sprained right ankle), as well as new addition James Harden(right thumb fracture).

The Cavaliers currently hold the 4 seed and are a half a game out of the 3 seed. Should Cleveland jump the Knicks before the end of the season, they would be in a prime position to run into Detroit in the conference finals.

Season series is split

The last time the Cavaliers played the Pistons in Detroit back in October, they won by a large margin of 116-95.

More recently, the Pistons beat the Cavaliers at home 114-110 right after the New Year. Jalen Duren missed this matchup for Detroit and Jarrett Allen sat out for the Cavs.

With one home game remaining for each team, these final two games will act as a mini-series between divisional rivals.

Cavs keys to success

The Cavaliers could be without multiple players Friday. With Donovan Mitchell already ruled out again, the Cavaliers will need to rely on their other stars to weather the storm of the 1 seeded Pistons.

The two players that need to step up are Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, especially if Harden is ruled out.

With Allen playing at an elite level, the Cavs are likely to turn to him for a large source of offense on Friday.

Phenomenal front court matchup

First year All Star Jalen Duren has been playing the best basketball of his young career, and is fresh off a huge game after recording 29 points and 15 rebounds against the defending champions in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This high level of play will make Duren a tough defensive matchup for Jarrett Allen. This is why reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley will need to step up as well.

If the undermanned Cavaliers want a fighting chance against a powerhouse Pistons team at full strength, it is essential that Mobley and Allen win this front court matchup with Duren.