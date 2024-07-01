This Hawks Forward Should Be Trade Target For Cleveland Cavaliers
The Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a team that is willing to part with some of their key pieces after they traded away Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans.
It remains to be seen whether Atlanta will make any more moves this offseason, but the Cleveland Cavaliers should call and ask about the availability of one of the team’s key players from the last few seasons.
De’Andre Hunter drew interest from the Cavaliers at last season’s trade deadline, and it’s easy to see why.
He averaged a career-high 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 38 percent from behind the arc. Hunter is one of the game’s best perimeter defenders, and he has a career defensive rating of 118.
This playstyle would seamlessly fit into the Cavaliers' current playstyle and would translate nicely to a potential fast-paced Kenny Atkinson offense.
Obviously, the Cavs were never able to get a deal done for Hunter last season. But now’s a great time to pick up where those talks left off. Atlanta is clearly looking to retool their roster or is headed for a rebuild, and Cleveland desperately needs to add a true wing to their roster.
Yes, the Cavs currently have Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Jaylon Tyson, but each of them is more suited as a guard/wing combo than a true small forward such as Hunter. It would also make sense for one of those players to be in a deal if the Cavs were to trade for the Hawks forward.
Multiple teams in the Eastern Conference are making trades and signing free agents to improve their roster ahead of next season. Just look at the New York Knicks and Philadephia 76ers who have made blockbuster moves this offseason.
The Cavs can’t get left behind in all of that roster movement, and a trade for Hunter would fill one of their biggest needs.