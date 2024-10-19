3 Wild Trade Targets For Cleveland Cavaliers
Hey, the Cleveland Cavaliers can dream, right?
After a very stagnant offseason in which the Cavaliers didn't make any major additions, Cleveland will enter the 2024-25 NBA campaign hoping that its "core four" will finally gel.
And if not? Some moves could be made.
Here are three wild trade targets for the Cavs heading into the season.
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
One of the most pressing needs for the Cavaliers is a versatile defender who can guard some of the bigger wings in the Eastern Conference.
Enter Jerami Grant.
Grant has been a rather popular name in trade speculation, but due to his rather expensive deal that doesn't expire until 2028 (that last year is a player option), he may prove difficult to move.
However, if Cleveland becomes desperate enough, it may try to pull the trigger.
Grant averaged over 20 points per game each of the last two seasons with the Blazers, and while it could be a case of a merely decent scorer posting big numbers on a bad team, he still did it rather efficiently.
The 30-year-old would represent a major get for the Cavs.
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Okay, maybe this one isn't so "wild" considering that the Cavaliers were rumored to be interested in Brandon Ingram over the summer, but that doesn't make a potential deal any less complicated.
Ingram is entering the final year of his deal, making him a rather risky addition for any club. That's especially considering that the Pelicans forward apparently wants a max deal.
That being said, the former All-Star would represent a perfect fit for Cleveland. Not only would he provide the Cavs would the lengthy wing that they need, but he would also supply the roster with an imperative tertiary scorer.
Let's say that Evan Mobley doesn't really show much progression this year. The Cavaliers will need to begin exploring other options for a No. 3 guy behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, and Ingram could be the answer.
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
This is absolutely the most unrealistic name on this list, but we aren't necessarily trying to be realistic here. Well, not 100 percent realistic, anyway.
The fact of the matter is that this could happen.
Let's say Garland gets off to a rough start or simply isn't meshing with Mitchell in the backcourt. And on that same wavelength, let's assume that Jimmy Butler is getting frustrated in Miami.
A world does exist in which the 24-year-old Garland would represent one heck of a centerpiece in a potential trade package for Butler, who is slated to hit free agency next offseason and probably won't be re-signing with the Heat (at least that's the scuttlebutt at the moment).
And that's just the thing. There really is no way Cleveland would be able to add Butler without sacrificing another very significant piece, but if the Cavs become dead set on trying to compete for a championship this year, they could just go for broke and try to swing a deal for Butler.