Cavaliers Young Star Taking Critical Leap Before Our Eyes
The narrative surrounding Evan Mobley has been the same since he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft: he's an incredible defender with plenty of raw offensive potential, but could he unlock that side of his game?
It's taken a little longer than the Cleveland Cavaliers forward would've liked to tap into his offensive game. However, as 2024 comes to a close, it's clear Mobley is taking that leap right before our eyes.
Mobley is currently averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor.
Scoring around the rim has always been one of Mobley's strengths, and that's continued to be the case this season. But the biggest area of improvement has been his three-point shot.
Since Mobley's breakout game against the Charlotte Hornets on December 7, he's connecting on 57 percent of his three-pointers while averaging 3.2 attempts a game.
That's enough of a sample size for defenses to truly start game-planning for Mobley's outside shot.
There's also the other key part of Mobley's leap, which doesn't show in box scores: his overall confidence.
Mobley has looked like a different player this season from a conviction standpoint. He doesn't second-guess his shots, drives to the rim when a lane is available, and utilizes his strength in the paint.
Mobley's poster dunks against the Philadephia 76ers duo of Kenyon Martin Jr. and Andre Drummond and then Donovan Clingan in Cleveland's last two games are perfect examples of this confidence.
Kenny Atkinson even pointed out after the Cavaliers' win over the 76ers, "he's got so much more in him; it's going to be interesting to see where this goes, where he evolves because he's got even more room for growth."
Is Mobley a perfect player? No. Is there still development and consistency that must be done to prove he's a top-10 player in the NBA? Absolutely.
However, that leap is happening right now, and it's one of the key reasons the Cavaliers are arguably the best team in the league.