Cavaliers Created This Problem After Draft Selection
The first round of the NBA draft concluded on Wednesday night and the Cleveland Cavaliers selected California G/F Jaylon Tyson with the 20th overall pick.
Tyson looks to be a solid scorer who is NBA-ready which is exactly what the Cavs need being in a win-now mode.
However, we can’t ignore the problem the Cavs created when looking at Tyson’s arrival and the rest of Cleveland’s roster.
Tyson is listed as a six-foot-seven and has some experience playing the three and can slide up to the wing if needed. However, his best position in the NBA will likely be as a guard given his size and play style. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that and those types of players can thrive in the NBA.
But does that sound familiar to anyone else?
That’s the same build that current Cavaliers Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and Max Strus have.
Again, nothing is inherently wrong with this when looking at each individual player, but the Cavaliers now have four players who are very similar in play style and build which makes up roughly half of a typical nine-man NBA rotation.
Not to mention the Cavaliers still have Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell who will get a lot of minutes next season. Then there’s Sam Merrill who could be a weapon in a fast-paced Kenny Atkinson offense.
All of this could become irrelevant if Cleveland decides to trade LeVert at some point this offseason or if Okoro doesn’t end up re-signing with the Cavs. But as for now, the Cavaliers have a surplus of backcourt pieces it’s hard to see how they all fit as of now.