Cavaliers May Have Major Trade Deadline Problem
We are inching closer and closer to the NBA trade deadline, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are widely expected to make some sort of move.
The question is, what exactly can they do?
If you haven't noticed, the Cavaliers are really good. They are sitting at 28-4, boasting the best record in the NBA. They also aren't facing a whole lot of competition in the Eastern Conference outside of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Maybe throw in the Milwaukee Bucks, too.
That being said, there is no doubt Cleveland has some relative weaknesses, most notably its lack of big man depth and the lack of a big wing defender.
The Cavs just watched as long-time target Dorian Finney-Smith was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers, so that's one significant name they can cross off their list.
So what now?
Here's the problem: the Cavaliers are kind of between a rock and a hard place when it comes to tradeable assets.
Outside of their core four, Cleveland doesn't have a whole lot of desirable pieces. It's basically Jaylon Tyson and filler. No one wanted Isaac Okoro during the offseason. Dean Wade is too injury prone to represent a viable trade piece. Georges Niang? No.
Perhaps the Cavs can move Caris LeVert, but he represents a significant part of their rotation and also probably wouldn't fetch a whole lot in a trade to begin with.
That essentially leaves players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen as the Cavaliers' most attractive assets, but at this point, Cleveland isn't moving either of those guys. It probably wouldn't even do so for Jimmy Butler.
Hearkening back to the original question, what exactly can the Cavs do between now and Feb. 6 other than swing a rather inconsequential trade?
There is definitely an argument to be made that the Cavaliers don't have to do anything, but at the same time, typically, all contenders make some sort of move(s) at the deadline. Cleveland should not be the exception, as it does not have an infallible roster.
Do the Cavs have any glaring needs? Not necessarily, but it's going to take a lot to beat the Celtics in a seven-game series, and the Cavaliers' front office has to know that.
Perhaps Koby Altman and Co. can get creative and find a way to land an impactful player (maybe Brandon Ingram?) without gutting the roster.
But it's going to be difficult, which is the consequence that you pay for having a top-heavy group.
That's certainly no disrespect to players like LeVert, Max Strus and Ty Jerome, who have been instrumental in Cleveland's first-half romp through the league. But none of those guys are going to be at the top of anyone's trade board.
It may end up being a quiet trade deadline for the Cavs, and that could ultimately haunt them in the spring.