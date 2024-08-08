Cleveland Cavaliers Must Address These Final Spots In Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been active this offseason, but despite the team's recent moves, Cavs President Koby Altman and the front office need to make a few more additions to set the squad up for success next season.
It should come as no surprise that Cleveland's primary focus this offseason was to retain the "core four," as Altman's comments back in May clearly pointed to his desires of wanting the team's star players back in the wine and gold for the foreseeable future.
However, the Cavaliers need to address the bench situation heading into 2024-25 campaign. The team's previous rotation included a solid mix of veterans and young talent, but there has been little effort made to improve the group.
The first move the Cavs must make is locking up forward Isaac Okoro. Cleveland made a qualifying offer of one year, $11.8 million to the former 2020 first-round pick, according to multiple reports. Since Okoro is a restricted free agent, the team will likely retain the young forward for another season, unless another team comes in and offers a significant amount of money.
Okoro may not be the flashiest addition, but his defensive presence off the bench is perfect for the Cavs, as they currently lack a lock-down defender. He finished last season averaging 9.4 points and three rebounds.
There are a couple of veterans left that are under the Cavaliers' cap hold, like Marcus Morris Sr. and Tristan Thompson. With the recent report that Thompson will not be back with the Cavs next season, it becomes critical that the Altman finds a backup center. Other than Jarrett Allen, Cleveland does not have another true center under contract.
One potential free agent option is former Portland Trail Blazers center Moses Brown. The 25-year-old is currently an unrestricted free agent and would represent a cheap option. Brown did not play a significant role with the Trail Blazers last season, but there could be some unrealized potential that new head coach Kenny Atkinson could tap into, if acquired.