Cleveland Cavaliers Must Make This Move with Isaac Okoro
The Cleveland Cavaliers dedicated the offseason to locking down the team's core four, but questions still remain about the lack of depth on the bench.
While one player could not address this issue, resigning forward Isaac Okoro could provide more clarity to the rotation issues.
Cleveland made a qualifying offer of one year, $11.8 million to the former 2020 first-round pick, according to multiple reports. A short term, prove-it deal would be perfect for a player like Okoro, who has displayed his potential to grow.
With first-round pick Jaylon Tyson entering the rotation, the hope is he can eventually become an offensive weapon off the bench for the Cavs. But it would likely take time for Tyson to develop, so having Okoro in the mix until he's ready makes sense for a contending team.
One reason why the Cavaliers hired head coach Kenny Atkinson was for his ability to develop young talent. The former Brooklyn Nets head coach helped Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen blossom into the players they are today. If Atkinson could get more offensive production out of Okoro, he would quickly bolster the bench rotation. He certainly has a track record of developing 3-point shooters.
Okoro averaged 9.4 points and 1.9 assist last season with the Cavs while providing a defensive presence off the bench. With Cleveland retaining the team's core four, the focus now shifts to building depth. LeVert and Tyson are the two main pieces off the bench for the Cavaliers, but the rest of the group lacks the firepower to compete at a high level.
Cleveland should bring Okoro back. His ability to defend on the wing and another year of development on the offensive end of the court would prove valuable for the Cavaliers. Unless they get blown away by a sign-and-trade offer, the right decision would be to bring Okoro back.