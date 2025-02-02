Cavaliers Rookie Taking Advantage of Unique Opportunity
Jaylon Tyson may have been a first-round pick in last year's draft and looked like one of the best players during Summer League, but cracking the Cleveland Cavaliers rotation was always going to be a tough task for the 22-year-old.
The Wine and Gold have one of the deepest benches in the NBA, which is one key reason they have the best record in the league.
Because of this depth, Tyson hasn't had many chances to showcase his ability with the Cavs, but he's in the middle of a unique opportunity and is showing his worth every minute he plays.
Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, and Isaac Okoro are still sidelined with injuries. The only true forward the Cavaliers have healthy at the moment is Max Strus, which is why Tyson is getting an expanded opportunity and playing time.
Over the last three games, Tyson has averaged 20 minutes a night, scoring 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 45 percent from the floor.
Kenny Atkinson even gave Tyson the opportunity to slide into the starting lineup against the Miami Heat, where he shined in a slasher role. Tyson may have only scored four points, but he had a massive effect on the game and had a +/- of 15, which was tied for the second-highest on the team.
Tyson was on the floor for defense and rebounding, and Cleveland's head coach said after that game that Tyson was "really good" and "accomplished" the task that the coaching staff assigned to him.
As long as LeVert, Wade, and Okoro are sidelined, Tyson should see more playing time and an increased role in Cleveland's game plan.
Opportunities like this one don't come often for a rookie on a championship-contending team. However, Tyson is making sure to make the most of his chance and is proving that he can be an option for the Cavaliers, even when they have a fully healthy lineup.