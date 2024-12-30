Cavaliers Should Explore Trade For Dynamic Pelicans Wing
The NBA's trade season is one of the most exciting times for basketball fans. It certainly looks like that is starting to pick up with the recent Dorian Finney-Smith trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
DFS was one of the players the Cleveland Cavaleirs were rumored to be interested in for the last few months, but now they'll need to pivot in a different direction.
With this in mind, Wine and Gold should seriously consider a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans—and no, it's not Brandon Ingram.
When looking at what type of player Cleveland needs to add to their roster, Herbert Jones checks all the boxes.
Jones is listed at six feet eight inches, making him ideal for the Cavaliers' most needed position: small forward.
He's currently averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists, and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42 percent from the floor and 27 percent from behind the arc (36 percent career three-point shooter).
The scoring from Jones is solid, but what the Cavaliers would really want him for is his defense.
The wing has a defensive rating of 118.4 and is averaging 2.0 steals per game this season. The Cavaliers seriously need to improve their three-point defense, and Jones would help with that.
Cleveland desperately needs to add a wing for when they inevitably go up against bigger, longer teams in the playoffs.
If the Cavaliers are serious about adding the piece that would make them the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, they must explore a trade for Jones before the deadline.