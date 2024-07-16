Cleveland Cavaliers Should Pursue This Three-Point Shooting Forward In Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers have missed out on all of the top free agents this offseason. Not that this was their plan, to begin with, but they are running out of options if they hope to pick up an impact player without making a trade.
Luckily for the Wine and Gold, one available player could be a valuable piece for the next season. That’s sharp-shooting small forward Doug McDermott.
McDermott has established himself as one of the best three-point shooters in the league over his 10-year career. He’s a career 41 percent shooter from behind the arc on 3.5 attempts a game.
Last season with the San Antonio Spurs, McDermott connected on 44 percent of his three-point attempts.
The Cavaliers need all the floor spacing they can get, especially if they plan to run it back with the core four next season.
Cleveland's biggest weakness on its roster remains its lack of true forward and wing depth. At six foot six inches, McDermott could help add more three-point shooting to the roster and fill that void for Cleveland.
McDermott knows how to play off-ball and Kenny Atkinson could easily plug into any lineup and play alongside Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell, who could find him the ball with their playmaking skills.
At the very worst, the Cavaliers could sign McDermott, and they could use him as a depth piece during specific matchups or moments in a game. It’s a low-cost move that could bring a high reward.