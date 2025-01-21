Cleveland Cavaliers Should Pursue This Raptors Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have to decide whether or not they want to be buyers by the trade deadline.
If the front office decides to upgrade their current roster, one player who should be at the top of their list of trade targets is Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown.
The Raptors are one team that will undoubtedly be sellers by the deadline as they look to add pieces to their rebuild, and Brown could be a player they trade to accomplish that.
Finding a way to sign Brown with the Cavaliers would give them another perimeter defender and a veteran with plenty of playoff experience, including winning a ring as a key piece with the Denver Nuggets.
Brown has only played 20 games this season due to a knee injury. In this limited playing time, he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 31.3 from behind the arc.
The offense may be down this season, and Brown has never been a great three-point shooter. But the Cavaliers don't need to add another scorer to their already elite offense.
They need to add another wing who can guard and compare themselves to opposing forwards. Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson recently admitted that this has been giving them trouble.
Brown would offer an immediate solution to that void and likely wouldn't require Cleveland to give up too much in a potential trade.
The Raptors are reportedly shopping Brown on the trade market. If Toronto's front office can't find a trade for him, he could even become a highly sought-after buyout candidate, per NBA insider Jake Fischer.
Bruce should be on the Cavaliers' radar over the next few weeks, whether by trade or via the buyout market.