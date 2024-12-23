Cavaliers Should Seek Trade For Trail Blazer's Center
It's hard to find holes with this current Cleveland Cavaliers team. They still hold the best record in the NBA and are legit Finals contenders.
However, Cleveland's front office must be proactive in making moves so they don't find themselves in a desperate situation leading up to the trade deadline.
One of these moves that Koby Altman should make ahead of the curve is acquiring a backup center.
Yes, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley make up arguably the best frontcourt in the NBA. However, the Cavaliers could have a serious issue if one of them is sidelined for a prolonged period of time.
Tristan Thompson is next up in this position group, and his role on the team is more one of leadership than playing 25 minutes a night.
One player who likely wouldn't cost Cleveland a ton of trade capital and would fulfill this backup center need is Portland Trail Blazers big man Duop Reath.
Evan Sidery of Forbes even reported late last week that Portland was fielding trade offers for the center, given his limited opportunities in their center rotation.
The Trail Blazers already have Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams, and Deandre Ayton on the roster, so there just isn't a clear path for playing time for Reath.
Reath has only played in 14 games this season and is averaging 6.1 minutes a game in those appearances. He's shooting 37.9 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from behind the arc.
Reath has the ability to stretch the floor and could be an impactful defender as well. These are two traits that would be vital for any player Cleveland is looking to add.
Any deal for Reath wouldn't be a blockbuster trade or reshape the NBA landscape, but finding a way to acquire him would give the Cavaliers much-needed depth in the frontcourt, and it likely wouldn't cost too much.