Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign Recently Released Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best rosters in the NBA. Still, they have holes on their roster that must be filled as the season progresses.
One of those gaps is the frontcourt depth. The Cavs do have their dynamic duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, but there aren't many options after them.
The Cavaliers could address this by pursuing and signing Paul Reed, who the Detroit Pistons recently waived.
The Philadelphia 76ers selected Reed in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. He played the first four seasons of his career in the City of Brotherly Love but was signed by the Pistons last offseason.
Reed was underwhelming in his role in Detroit this season, but he could have a solid role with a team such as the Cavaliers.
Over his five-year career, Reed has averaged 5.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor. He also represents a solid defensive presence, with a 107 defense rating on the season.
Reed likely wouldn't crack Cleveland's rotation if he signed with the Cavaliers. However, he would offer tremendous depth behind Allen and Mobley.
We saw Cleveland's need for another center in their win over the Charlotte Hornets, as Mobley was still out with an ankle injury.
Cleveland was forced to play Tristan Thompson 11 minutes in that matchup, and the production was underwhelming, to say the least. TT is a great veteran to have, and having him periodically play in a game like this isn't a bad thing. However, if Cleveland ends up losing one of their frontcourt stars for a long period of time, they're going to have a problem.
Cleveland could also be an intriguing destination for Reed. Kenny Atkinson has a history of getting the most out of his big man. Just take Al Horford and Jarrett Allen as examples.
Pursuing and signing Reed would be a low-risk, high reward-for the Cavaliers, and it's something the front office should seriously consider before another team gets the same idea.